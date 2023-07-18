First-ever statewide cyber fraud enforcement 'will keep Florida citizens safe' against cybercrimes, leaders say

This is the first-ever statewide multi-agency unit with specially trained prosecutors, civil attorneys and analysts to combat cybercrime.

TAMPA, Florida — As internet-based crime continues to be one of the fastest-growing security threats people face, the state of Florida is fighting back with a new, first-ever cyber fraud enforcement unit.

During a news conference Tuesday in Tampa, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody explained how more than 53 million Americans were affected by cybercrime in the first half of 2022 alone.

A report from the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center showed more than 40,000 Floridians lost nearly $845 million to cybercrime in the same year. And 47 percent of Americans, almost half of the population, reportedly had their personal info exposed by cybercriminals.

"Cybercrime is growing so fast that law enforcement agencies are increasing personnel, increasing training and trying to commit resources to keep up with this whole new world of opportunity for criminals and bad actors," Moody said.

With these statistics in mind, a new team was formed for the first time ever in the Sunshine State to try to fight back against cyber crimes.

The Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit, formed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, is the first-ever statewide multi-agency unit with specially trained prosecutors, civil attorneys and analysts to combat cybercrime.

According to the attorney general, the unit took down a "complex" cybercrime ring that used cryptocurrency and illicit websites to launder money and exploit massive amounts of stolen identities just last week.

The team has also worked with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in the past to stop a fraudster who used privileged access to adjust fraudulent pay from business of over $100,000.

These two incidents are just a few of the successes the now fully staffed team has seen since forming in May, Moody explained.

"This unit will keep Florida citizens safe by investigating and stopping these pervasive crimes," FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said. "These analysts are on the front lines, researching cybercrime and criminal organizations, identifying the players, learning how these crimes work and who is being victimized."

According to the attorney general, there are some things people can do to stay ahead of cybercriminals, including:

If you fall victim to cybercrime, immediately go to all electronic devices and secure them. Change your password

Preserve evidence Take screenshots or gather any relevant information that can serve as evidence of the cybercrime.

Report cybercrime

Notify financial institutions immediately

Check statements for identity theft

Update security measures on electronic devices

Avoid clicking on suspicious links

Be cautious when sharing personal information

Regularly backup important information to secure location

Click here to report a computer crime.