The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear, beginning with Black Friday and continuing with Cyber Monday.

And, local companies are getting in on the Cyber Monday trends. Here's where you can find Cyber Monday deals around Tampa Bay:

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Save up to 50 percent on tickets for select shows, including "A Tuna Christmas," Disney's "Aladdin," "A Drag Queen Christmas," "Mean Girls" and "A Cappella Live!"

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Get 25 percent off hotel reservations Sundays through Thursdays with a $25 dining credit.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Use code CYBER1 to get tickets 20-50 percent off for select games in December and January. Use the code on game tickets for Dec. 17, Dec. 19, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

Tampa Bay Sports also has Lightning merchandise at 50 percent off or more.

Florida State Fair

Get 12 days of ride armbands and 12 days of admission with the 2020 Season Pass -- $75 on Cyber Monday. Sale begins at 10 a.m. Monday while supplies last.

Busch Gardens

Get admission to the Tampa theme park for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 for $75.99 with the Fun Card (a 30 percent savings). Blackout dates apply.

Events included with the Fun Card: Christmas Town, Real Music Real Masters, Food & Wine Festival.

March Madness in Tampa

The first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be in Tampa. Use code DEAL to save $10 on select single-game tickets.

Sale goes through Dec. 6.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Clearwater performing arts hall is offering up to half off tickets for more than 40 shows, including Criss Angel, Air Supply, Gary Gulman and Kenny G.

Use code CYBER before seat selection to get the discount.

