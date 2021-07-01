Water main break repairs have part of Dale Mabry shut down

The roadwork is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Friday, July 2.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers who typically take Dale Mabry Highway may need to find another route.

Tampa city leaders say all southbound lanes of the highway between West Bay Avenue and West Elmwood Terrace will be closed while the Tampa Water

Department repairs a water main break.

The roadwork is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Friday, July 2. However, the Tampa Water Department says crews may need to come back later to finish more work.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

