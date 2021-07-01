Water main break repairs have part of Dale Mabry shut down

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers who typically take Dale Mabry Highway may need to find another route.
Tampa city leaders say all southbound lanes of the highway between West Bay Avenue and West Elmwood Terrace will be closed while the Tampa Water
Department repairs a water main break.
The roadwork is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Friday, July 2. However, the Tampa Water Department says crews may need to come back later to finish more work.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
You can find all the road closures in the city here.
- Tropical Depression Five strengthens into Tropical Storm Elsa
- Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
- Bodies of 2 children found in rubble of Surfside collapse, mayor says; number of deaths climb to 18
- Vasilevskiy, Coleman lead Lightning to 3-1 Stanley Cup Final Game 2 win
- Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter