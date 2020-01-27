ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg holds an unparalleled collection of more than 2,400 of the surrealist artist's works.

Now, you can meet the late artist himself with a new exhibit.

Salvador Dali died more than 30 years ago, but now you can see an AI version of the master artist throughout the museum. The museum introduced “Dali Lives,” a virtual experience where the artist interacts with guests.

“Salvador Dali himself reimagined, of course, through the convergence of technology and art through the use of artificial intelligence,” Chief Operating Officer of The Dali Museum Kathy Grief said.

The team behind the exhibit spent almost a year studying archival footage, quotes and images. All were used to create the content of the artificial intelligence.

“Then there was the technology component, which is training the AI algorithm to learn Dali’s face, expressions, all of that then there was creating merging that together, then ultimately delivering,” Grief said. “This is not video. There's not a lot of video footage of Dali so people aren't as familiar with how he spoke and that the types of emotions that he evoked.”

The museum partnered with Goodby Silverstein & Partners of San Francisco, who were also behind the Dreams of Dali experience at the museum, which immerses guests into a VR version of a Dali painting.

“Creating technology experiences is really showcasing like that we are at the forefront of this industry,” Grief said.

The museum has also partnered with the Tampa Bay Times to show the artist reading the current issue of the newspaper. Before guest leaves, Dali offers a goodbye selfie that he will then text to your phone.

“Amongst all of the you know growing art scene that we have here. We're really like stamping our ground as a mecca for you know, art and culture,” Grief said. “Not only within Florida but within the United States, and the Dali is a cultural gem of our community.”

