Melting clocks & mind-bending illusions: Dalí Alive 360° exhibit opens Saturday

The exhibit brings the surrealist painter's work to life with a display of light and sound in a brand new museum space.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Salvador Dalí's art is full of hidden symbols and inventive mind tricks — now imagine being surrounded by it.

Dalí Alive 360° is set to open Saturday, July 15, at The Dalí Museum on St. Petersburg's waterfront. The immersive exhibit brings the surrealist painter's work to life in a brand new museum space, The Dalí Dome.

The climate-controlled steel dome was constructed in the museum’s Avant-garden, and at 39 feet tall and 60 feet in diameter, it's impossible to miss.

The exhibit will illuminate — literally — the triumphs and challenges of Dalí's life and career through dynamic animations.

"The experience immerses the visitor in Dalí’s surreal landscapes, iconic melting clocks and mind-bending illusions with touchpoints from the artist’s childhood in Spain, through his introduction to the surrealist circles in Paris, his refuge in America and finally his return to Spain," the museum wrote.

Dalí Alive 360° was co-produced by the creators of Van Gogh Alive, which has been experienced by more than 8.5 million people in 90 cities across the world, including St. Petersburg when the exhibit came to the Dalí Museum in 2020.

Tickets for Dalí Alive 360° are a $15 add-on to the $29 gallery admission ticket.

The combined $44 admission will provide access to a Dalí Alive 360° showtime plus everything in the museum's permanent collection, including the Dreams of Dalí virtual reality experience, special exhibits and Café Gala. Discounts are available for seniors, students, children, first responders and military service members.