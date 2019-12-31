TAMPA, Fla. — Stay out of the water at Cypress Point Beach in Tampa.

The Florida Health Department in Hillsborough County issued a health advisory on New Year's Eve after test samples came back with unsafe levels of enterococci bacteria.

That generally means there is too much fecal matter in the water, and the bacteria can make people and pets sick.

The health department says it is safe to take part in all other activities at the park.

The beach will be re-tested on Jan. 6, 2020.

