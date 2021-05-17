Grammy award winner Darius Rucker to headline Tampa Pig Jig

He isn't the only superstar on the lineup.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Pig Jig is back this fall after COVID-19 forced the fundraiser to skip its 2020 celebrations.

Plus, three-time GRAMMY award-winner Darius Rucker will headline the 10th annual event set for Oct. 23, 2021, at Julian B. Lane Park.

He isn't the only superstar on the lineup. County music singer Brett Young, alternative and folk artists Judah & the Lion and Wilderado, are also scheduled to perform.

The Tampa Pig Jig is a fundraiser that benefits NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis) and Nephrotic Syndrome.

It all started when a group of friends had one of their own get diagnosed with the rare kidney disease. They hosted a backyard BBQ to help their friend who was just diagnosed.

They called it Pig Jig, and from there, it just kept growing.

Since the event started in 2011, it has been able to raise more than $5 million with proceeds benefiting NephCure.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and are $40 online.

Beer + BBQ tickets are also available for $60 online ahead of time and include general admission to the event, a picnic-style “BBQ in a box” sampling and a You-Pick-Two selection of beer from Florida Avenue Brewing Co. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $140 online ahead of time and include entry into the event, along with the VIP tent where patrons will enjoy complimentary food and four drinks of their choice.

Children 10 and under get in for free and will get the same access to the event as the adult they came with.

More information on this year's event, including how to buy tickets can be found here.