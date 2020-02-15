BRADENTON, Fla. — Drink beer and help the environment: That’s the mission for one Bradenton brewery.
Darwin Brewing Company created its Leatherback Logger and Reef Revival IPA as a way to give back to the environment. It’s not just the names of the brews that represent the brewery’s passion for planet earth. The proceeds go to Mote Marine Laboratory’s efforts to fight red tide.
When the brewery heard about Mote’s new red tide institute and its goals of educating the public and promoting marine conservation, it wanted to get in and help.
The program started the first week of January and has already raised more than $5,600 with its partnership with Winn Dixie.
You can find out more about Darwin Brewing Company here.
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to address red tide impacts, blue-green algae concerns
RELATED: If you thought 2018's red tide was bad, you could see bigger blooms in years to come
What other people are reading right now:
- Neighbor linked to death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, police say
- Who is Coty Scott Taylor, man linked to Faye Swetlik death?
- Sheriff: Winter Haven woman scammed more than 60 people out of $1.6 million
- Innocent Jacksonville man should not be compensated for wrongful conviction after 42 years in prison, state says
- Video: Speeding car catapults off neighborhood roundabout
- Snakes congregating in Lakeland are just there to mate
- He's been missing since 2000, making him the longest-running Amber Alert in the state
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter