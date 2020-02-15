BRADENTON, Fla. — Drink beer and help the environment: That’s the mission for one Bradenton brewery.

Darwin Brewing Company created its Leatherback Logger and Reef Revival IPA as a way to give back to the environment. It’s not just the names of the brews that represent the brewery’s passion for planet earth. The proceeds go to Mote Marine Laboratory’s efforts to fight red tide.

When the brewery heard about Mote’s new red tide institute and its goals of educating the public and promoting marine conservation, it wanted to get in and help.

The program started the first week of January and has already raised more than $5,600 with its partnership with Winn Dixie.

You can find out more about Darwin Brewing Company here.

