Data breach of Tampa Bay Breast Care Specialists system may have compromised personal information

TAMPA, Fla — AdventHealth is warning that the personal information of those who have sought care through Tampa Bay Breast Care Specialists (TBBCS) might have been compromised in a December 2020 data breach.

According to a press release, the system formerly used by TBBCS before it became a part of AdventHealth Medical Group was breached and could have compromised your date of birth, email address, Social Security number, driver's license information, address and credit card information, among other things.

"This former system used by TBBCS was not currently being used in day-to-day operations of AdventHealth Medical Group," the hospital system wrote.

The security issue is not impacting current AdventHealth Medical Group records, the health system added.

"Protecting the privacy and security of information of our consumers is one of our top priorities," AdventHealth wrote.

Here are the steps the hospital system says it took to "ensure no further risk":

The former electronic records system used by TBBCS has been taken completely offline.

AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa continues to review policies and procedures and is continuously educating team members on how to limit such risks.

Letters will be mailed to all patients who were impacted.

Secured the services of Kroll, a global leader in risk mitigation and response, to provide dedicated assistance with answering any questions about this incident. Consumers who are affected may call 855-688-0534, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.