Christopher Brown was killed after a shooting broke out in a Southeast neighborhood early August 9. Dozens of others were injured. Now his family wants justice.

WASHINGTON — A shooting after a Southeast, D.C. block party early August 9 has left 20 injured and killed a 17-year-old father.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast, with multiple detectives and forensic squads still on the scene into Sunday morning.

D.C. Police confirmed 20 people have been injured and that they are currently looking for multiple shooters. One of those victims includes an off-duty 1st District Police officer who was shot and is currently struggling for her life, D.C. police said.

Cousin Octavia Brown and grandmother Patrice Brown said the victim was their loved one: 17-year-old Christopher Brown, a father to a 1-year-old son. An officer with DC's Sixth District confirmed the victim is an adult male.

Now, the family of 17-year-old Christopher says they just wants the killings to come to an end.

"You need to stop because you took away something that belonged to me, somebody hat I loved so much and somebody dear to me," Grandmother Patrice Brown told WUSA9 in a phone call hours after the shooting.

She described Christopher as a great person and would affectionately call him her "Poppy."

"I know this is not the only child or will be the last child," she continued. "But they need to stop this. I want everybody to be safe and happy. But this is not the way to be safe. And this is not the way to be happy."

Cousin Octavia Brown said she is heartbroken over Sunday's events. Brown came out to the streets of 33rd and Dubois to mourn, telling WUSA9 that Christopher was a great father to his one-year-old son Elijah.

Artecka Brown, Christophers' mother, agrees. She described her son as an energetic person with an infectious smile and a love for dance, the oldest of five boys.

"He was an innocent king...he just wanted to go attend a neighborhood party," his mother, Artecka Brown said in a phone call Sunday. "Overall, he is a father, he has one-year-old son and another on the way."

Artecka said that she got a phone call from a family member just after one a.m. about the shooting and saw various posts on social media before being able to meet with a detective.

She said that because there were so many people shot, it took time or a detective to confirm that it was Christopher who was killed.

“Words can’t explain who he was," Artecka Brown said. "Two days ago, I literally said ‘I love you’ and I hung up."

Most of all, she wants her son back.

"A lot of people know him as just a good person... he was a king," she said, choking back tears. "And that was an innocent life taken for no reason."

Ms.Brown expressed frustration at how an event like last night's cookout on Dubois Place could have taken place in the pandemic.

“Honestly, I don’t understand how my child life is just gone," she said. "When they see stuff, they should also call the police officers and see if they could bring more police officers to the community to close whatever it is down.”

John Ayala, the grandfather of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, was outside the neighborhood of the shooting early Sunday morning advocating for change and offering words of comfort to Ms. Brown.

Davon was shot and killed in a Southeast neighborhood not far from Dubois Place on the Fourth of July.

"D.C. is under siege," he said about Sunday's shooting.

"I am sad, I am frustrated and it makes me feel like I have to be out here doing more," Ayala continued. "I have to talk to people about what we have to do to stop this, the solutions we have... because if you don't come up with solutions, are you part of the problem? We need to figure it out."

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. D.C. Police are actively investigating and said they are looking for multiple shooters.

Until then, the family of Christopher and other advocates urges the public to keep speaking out and to not forget about the ones people have lost. ”