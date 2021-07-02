Dog saved from storm drain by firefighters in Northwest DC

DC Fire and EMS Rescue Squad 2 was the squad that responded with more than a half dozen rescuers to a storm drain in Northwest DC.

WASHINGTON — DC firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty, saving a dog from a storm drain Saturday evening. Brady, a black lab, had been trapped for several hours in a storm drain with water flowing, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Brady’s” hero was firefighter Matt Owen of DC Rescue Squad 2. The owners were very thankful to Owen for his help, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The rescue of K-9 Brady by the rescue crew was carefully planned and executed. Air monitoring first took place to ensure a safe operating environment, & the firefighter entering the drain pipe was wearing a dry suit and tethered for safety, said DC Fire and EMS.