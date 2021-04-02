DC Jail apologizes after putting female inmate inside men's holding cell

The woman alleges a male inmate performed a sex act on himself in front of her.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Jail has apologized after a female inmate was placed in a men's holding cell inside Central Cell Block.

Family members said the 24-year old - who is a college graduate with no prior criminal record - was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend in D.C.

According to a police report, she got into a physical fight with a man inside his vehicle January 26. Police say she hit the man with some sort of weapon that left a cut on his left arm and ear. She then fled the scene.

On February 3, the woman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, she appeared before a judge via teleconference later that afternoon and was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Her father told WUSA9 while she was waiting for processing, she was placed in the men's facility. She alleges a man nearby masturbated in front of her. She said she was there for one hour until another guard came down to remove her from the area.

Her father said his daughter came out of the police station very distraught and in tears.

"This cannot happen to another woman," he said.

WUSA9 contacted the Department of Correction about the incident. A spokesperson sent this statement admitting the violation of policy and said an investigation is underway to determine disciplinary action.

The DC Department of Corrections (DOC) takes the safety and well-being of all residents as one of our leading responsibilities. On February 3, a female arrestee at the Central Cell Block was placed in a single cell on a floor designated for males. This was an operational error by DOC staff and a violation of agency policy. Once DOC staff became aware of this error, the female arrestee was transferred to the proper floor. DOC recognizes the magnitude of this error and apologizes to the female arrestee. The agency is investigating the incident to determine appropriate discipline.