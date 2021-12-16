Body found floating in the Hillsborough River, Tampa police say

Foul play is not suspected.

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found floating Thursday in the Hillsborough River.

Dispatchers were notified around 2:30 p.m. that somebody had seen the body floating in the water – not far from N Riviera Manor Drive and Alicia Avenue.

The Tampa Police Department's marine unit responded and found the dead man in the river shortly before 4 p.m.

"Preliminary findings do not indicate foul play, but results of the medical

examiner's report are pending," the agency wrote in a news release.