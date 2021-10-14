Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after hit-and-run crash into Pinellas Park church

Officers say they are searching for a driver involved in the crash.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a collision between a motorcycle and a car which caused the car to crash into a Pinellas Park church, police say.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Good Hope on 62nd Avenue North in Pinellas Park.

The Pinellas Park Police Department says they are looking for the driver of the red Chevrolet Camaro who crashed and damaged the church before taking off. Investigators say no one was inside the church at the time of the crash.

Currently, all eastbound and westbound lanes of 62nd Avenue are blocked from 53rd to 58th street north, according to Pinellas County dispatch.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7864).