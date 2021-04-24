x
Deadly crash closes portion of Gandy Blvd in St. Pete

One person is dead, FHP confirms. Other injuries aren't known at this time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A deadly crash in St. Petersburg has closed a portion of westbound Gandy Boulevard. 

Westbound Gandy Boulevard is closed at Brighton Bay Boulevard Saturday afternoon following a car crash, FHP says.

The crash involved two cars and one person is dead, FHP confirms. Other injuries are not known at this time. 

If you're planning to travel in that area, consider using I-275 to and from Tampa at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

