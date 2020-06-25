Deadly crash slows traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

A deadly crash is slowing traffic heading toward Tampa on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
It happened near the center of the span on the northbound side of I-275. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were killed or injured.
Troopers say drivers should expect delays in the area and use caution on the bridge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
