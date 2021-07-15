x
FHP: At least 4 people killed in I-75 2-car crash in Sarasota County

All lanes going southbound are shut down between Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Road.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — At least four people are dead as a result of a two-car crash on I-75 in Sarasota County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Fruitville Road, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

All lanes southbound are shut down between Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota County. Traffic will be shut down for "an extended period of time" during the investigation, deputies say. 

Anyone driving in the area is asked to find an alternate route. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

