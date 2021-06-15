x
Police investigate deadly crash near Tampa International Airport

Officers say one person died in a traffic incident involving one car on George J. Bean Parkway.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside Tampa International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Tampa police say one person died in the single-car crash on George J. Bean Parkway just before the I-275 and State Road 60 ramps. It happened around 2:28 a.m., according to the department.

The crash temporarily diverted traffic from the airport to I-275 and State Road 60, but lanes were re-opened shortly before 5 a.m., TPA says.

Tampa police are continuing to investigate details leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

