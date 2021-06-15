Police investigate deadly crash near Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside Tampa International Airport early Tuesday morning.
Tampa police say one person died in the single-car crash on George J. Bean Parkway just before the I-275 and State Road 60 ramps. It happened around 2:28 a.m., according to the department.
The crash temporarily diverted traffic from the airport to I-275 and State Road 60, but lanes were re-opened shortly before 5 a.m., TPA says.
Tampa police are continuing to investigate details leading up to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
