Police: Man killed after motorcycle crash in St. Pete

The westbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and southbound exit from I-275 are currently closed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man is dead after a car crashed into his motorcycle Tuesday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Police officers say it happened just after 6 a.m. The motorcyclist was driving westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when he collided with a car coming off the southbound exit of I-275 (exit 30).

After the initial crash, another car hit the motorcycle.

The man died at the scene.

Police say the westbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and southbound exit from I-275 will remain closed while detectives investigate the crash.

Officers say an update will be given once the man's family has been notified.