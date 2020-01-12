x
Police: Man killed after motorcycle crash in St. Pete

The westbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and southbound exit from I-275 are currently closed.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man is dead after a car crashed into his motorcycle Tuesday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard in St. Petersburg. 

St. Pete Police officers say it happened just after 6 a.m. The motorcyclist was driving westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when he collided with a car coming off the southbound exit of I-275 (exit 30). 

After the initial crash, another car hit the motorcycle. 

The man died at the scene. 

Police say the westbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and southbound exit from I-275 will remain closed while detectives investigate the crash. 

Officers say an update will be given once the man's family has been notified. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 