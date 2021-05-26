Deadly force task force investigating police-related situation in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County's deadly force task force is investigating a situation on 34th Street North near 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg, but details are scarce.
It began with a 911 call for a disorderly intoxicated person, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The St. Pete Police Department was dispatched. But, authorities have not yet released any additional information about what happened at the scene or what led the deadly force task force to be called out.
A sheriff's office spokesperson described the investigation as "active" and ongoing, saying more information would be released soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
