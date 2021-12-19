Man dead following hit-and-run crash in Tampa

Troopers believe the car that hit the man was a white Hyundai Sonata.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was struck by a car in Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Hillsborough Avenue east of Benjamin Road.

A car driving eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue collided with an adult Hispanic man who was either walking in or across the roadway, troopers said.

After the crash, the driver sped off on Hillsborough Avenue. Troopers believe they were driving a white Hyundai Sonata, based on car parts left at the crash scene.

The man died at the scene.