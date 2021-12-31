8-year-old girl killed, 4 others seriously injured in New Year's Eve crash

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on I-75 in Lee County.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that left an 8-year-old girl dead along with a 5-year-old girl and three adults seriously injured on New Year's Eve in Lee County.

Troopers say a 30-year-old man was driving south on Interstate 75, north of Corkscrew Road when he failed to stop for traffic congestion and hit the car in front of him.

This caused the front of the second car, driven by a 27-year old woman with a man and two young girls in the car, to hit an empty fuel tanker in front of it.

The second car landed on top of the front of the first car, which came to a rest on the inside shoulder, FHP says. The fuel tanker came to a rest in the inside lane.

According to the release, both drivers and the third adult passenger were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A 5-year-old girl was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition while an 8-year-old girl was transported to a different hospital where she later died.