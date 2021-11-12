1 dead in Tampa mobile home fire

One of the homeowners was able to make it out safely but investigators say the other person did not survive.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed in a late-night mobile home fire in Tampa.

Firefighters were called to the home just after midnight Friday at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on North Nebraska Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says flames could be seen from the front of the home.

They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other units but investigators say the mobile home was destroyed by the fire.

One of the homeowners was able to make it out safely but investigators say another person inside did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Fire

Marshal's Office. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also notified.



Red Cross has been requested to assist the homeowner.