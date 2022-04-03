Man hit, killed by car in Tampa

A portion of Adamo Drive will be shut down for several hours, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Tampa, police say.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the man was hit as he was walking in front of the Emperors Gentleman's Club at 5718 Adamo Dr.

Officers say westbound traffic is being turned around at N. Maydell Drive. And, the roadway will be closed for several hours.

Drivers headed towards downtown Tampa should divert at Orient Road, police say. The eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive remain open.