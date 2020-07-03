MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — They were hanging out at a bar, then decided to go smoke some marijuana, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Then, the two men got into an argument, one grabbed a knife and deputies say 48-year-old John Forest was stabbed to death inside his Madeira Beach apartment.
Deputies responded to a 911 call and they say 28-year-old Justin That admitted to stabbing Forest 10 times in the face and neck.
They believe That made the call after hiding the knife somewhere.
He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
RELATED: Man stabbed to death in St. Petersburg
RELATED: Who shot a dolphin and stabbed another? There’s now a $54,000 reward
What other people are reading right now:
- Two people have died from coronavirus in Florida
- Latest updates: Coronavirus in Florida
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- Teen playing with chemical ends up completely burned
- Roaches and a side of grits: Here's why this local joint is our Restaurant Red Alert
- North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
- Space engineer builds working rotary dial cellphone, and you can, too
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter