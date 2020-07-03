MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — They were hanging out at a bar, then decided to go smoke some marijuana, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, the two men got into an argument, one grabbed a knife and deputies say 48-year-old John Forest was stabbed to death inside his Madeira Beach apartment.

Deputies responded to a 911 call and they say 28-year-old Justin That admitted to stabbing Forest 10 times in the face and neck.

They believe That made the call after hiding the knife somewhere.

He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

