LARGO, Fla. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Largo.

It happened early Sunday morning at the overpass of northbound U.S. Highway 19 N and 66th Street N.

Largo police were dispatched around 2:14 a.m. They say a car was going southbound in the northbound lanes and hit another car that was going the right way.

One person in the northbound car died at the scene. The driver of that car and another passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the southbound car and her passenger were also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

