Masks complicate communication for deaf and hard of hearing community

LARGO, Fla. — Masks are required in many parts across Tampa Bay to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There's a problem though. Masks, when worn properly, cover a person's nose and mouth. They cover a person's expressions and the movement of their mouths as they speak.

"We hear with our eyes," said Cindy Hebbeler, the interim Executive Director of the Family Center on Deafness in Pinellas County. Hebbeler is deaf and relies on lip-reading to understand people when they speak. With masks covering mouths, she's not able to communicate.

"I feel so frustrated. Relying on someone else to help me, that's hard for me," said Hebbeler. She recently had to make a visit to the veterinarian's office and had to bring her daughter to translate her conversation.

Tampa Bay is home to one of the largest deaf and hard of hearing communities in the entire country, so this is an issue facing many of our neighbors.

Hebbeler says when many people realize she needs to read lips, they'll pull down their mask. She says that makes her feel uncomfortable because of the coronavirus. She'll take a few steps away to distance herself from a person with their mask down, or gesture for someone to type out what they want to say on their phone.

Since most people pull their masks down in order to communicate, it creates a health and safety hazard that Hebbeler is uncomfortable with.

"I'm trying to be safe. I'm not going to restaurants, I'm not going to the park, to the beach. I need to be safe," she said. Not being able to communicate during this pandemic limits what Cindy can do day-to-day.

"What you can do to help, if you can find them, is to buy a mask with a clear mouthpiece panel or a face shield," said Noel Cherasaro, the president of the board of directors at the Family Center on Deafness.

"We always encourage the community, please learn how to sign. Communication is so critical. Take classes, virtually!" said Hebbeler.

The Family Center on Deafness offers American Sign Language classes for people of all ages. You can find more information here.

