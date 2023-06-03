Death investigation underway in Tampa following shooting

Police do not believe this is a random act.

TAMPA, Florida — Police in Tampa are conducting a death investigation after responding to a shooting Saturday afternoon near a convenient store.

Just after 2:40 p.m., police arrived near a Stop & Shop on North Nebraska Avenue and found a man lying on the ground with upper body trauma, the police department said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives have launched an investigation and are working to develop leads at this time. Police do not believe this is a random act.