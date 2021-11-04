A young child was also inside the home during the incident and contacted authorities after hearing the shot go off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a woman was accidentally shot in the head while her neighbor was cleaning their gun Sunday afternoon.

JSO said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Jeb Stuart Lane.

Upon arrival, rescue crews informed officers that a female victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, JSO said.

While investigating the scene, officers were approached by a neighbor who stated that while they were cleaning their gun it accidentally fired.

Officers said the neighbor appeared to be 40 to 50 yards away from where the victim was at inside of her home.

A young child was also inside the home during the incident and contacted authorities after hearing the shot go off, JSO said.

At this time, JSO homicide detectives along with crime scene investigators and partners from the State Attorney’s Office are all on scene investigating.

In the early stages of the investigation, JSO said this appears to be a "tragic accident."

The neighbor was transported to the police station to be interviewed about what happened during the incident, according to JSO. Officers are waiting for the outcome of that interview to see if charges will be filed against the individual.