How to request debris removal in the Tampa Bay area

Cities and counties across the Tampa Bay area have their own protocols for debris removal after a storm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Eta left behind a trail of debris in the Tampa Bay area. Pools and yards were covered in branches and anything the storm kicked up.

In most cases, it's the homeowners' responsibility to get rid of the debris. But the process is specific to where you live.

We reached out to cities and counties around the Bay area to figure out what you need to do in your community. We'll update this story as we hear back from more places.

City of Venice:

Each residential unit in the city is allowed two, 20-yard collections of bulk yard waste per fiscal year. Yard waste should be in one pile, within 6 feet of the curb, and not under power lines or tree limbs. The pile should not be spread out. Taller is better than wider. Limbs and branches in the pile should not exceed 10 feet in length. Appointments for pickup should be made before the pile is placed curbside. Please call the City Public Works Department at 941-486-2422 for an appointment.

Hillsborough County:

Storm debris, tree limbs and other storm-related debris can be placed out for yard waste pick-up on your scheduled day.

Pinellas County:

Each municipality and unincorporated area of the county contracts with different companies for waste management. That's why residents will have different directions about dealing with yard debris, regular trash, and bulk items.

Normal daily schedules and processes will likely be different after a storm.

The type of storm will also make a difference whether large items (like refrigerators) will be picked up, if yard debris will be in piles or bagged, etc. You must be patient as urgent needs will be taken care of first.

For information, you can either check the website of your city or the county (if there is power), wait for further instruction from your city or the county, or watch the news.

If you live on private roads, you will need to plan ahead for a location to dispose of debris on your own.

Contractors that you hire to do work, such as cutting a tree down, repairing a fence, dealing with flooding, or removing household items, are responsible for debris removal. That is included in the fee they are charging you; so, be sure they are licensed and they fulfill their responsibilities.

City of St. Petersburg:

Put whatever debris you are able to fit into your city garbage container. Before placing containers out for pick-up, top them off with any small branches that remain in your yard.

Take whatever debris you can transport safely to one of the city's five Brush Sites, open seven days a week (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekends from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) If you don't have a truck or the ability to take your debris to a Brush Site, perhaps a neighbor or family member can assist you.

As a last resort, place piles of debris on your curb and request a special pick-up. Brush from the storm should be cut up in lengths of four feet or less, and placed between the sidewalk and the curb. Please separate vegetation from other storm-related debris, such as broken outdoor furniture, construction or demolition materials. Please do not stack debris in rear alleys. You may call 893-7111.

Tarpon Springs:

Sanitation Services: All residential trash, recycling and yard waste pickups are canceled Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13. Trash, recycling and yard waste pickups will resume next week on their normal days.

