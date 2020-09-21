Decal Dangers: Local police warn against certain bumper stickers

Authorities say too much information in your bumper stickers can be a problem.

BRADENTON, Fla. — As more people are getting out and about, local police have a warning: decals or bumper stickers you put on your car might make you a target for criminals.

Even something simple like saying your child is an honor roll student might give criminals the upper edge.

It’s why the Bradenton Police Department tweeted out this post reminding drivers of the dangers. The message is: don’t make yourself an easy target. Bumper stickers can advertise your life story.

The examples include saying where your child goes to school, or that you have expensive items in your garage with a motorcycle decal. A military dad could be gone a lot. Listing the names of your family or dog is never a good idea.

While it may seem like common sense, other law enforcement agencies are spreading the public service announcement as well.

Other things that could make you a target for criminals include vanity license plates, a sticker saying where you work and even political stickers. If it upsets the wrong person, it could lead to road rage.

It's something to keep in mind before you hit the road.

What other people are reading right now: