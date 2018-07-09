Decapitated cats are showing up around one St Petersburg neighborhood. Pet owners say the bizarre injuries and the placement of the bodies is the act of humans, but police say it’s just coyotes.

“Whoever did this took my cat and two days later brought it back without its head and tail, and then a week after that returned his head to our front yard,” Lynda Crammer said.

Crammer says there were clean cuts on her cat’s body when it showed up out of the blue after going missing.

She filed a police report, the responding officer wrote that the bones appeared to be chewed on and chunks of cat hair were strewn about indicating an attack. The report also said there have been similar cases like this in the Eagle Crest Neighborhood.

She shared what happened on Nextdoor to alert neighbors and was surprised at the overwhelming amount of messages she got back.

“There’s another person who knows of two other cats that had been taken and brought back to the yard with a 4-inch diameter circle cut out of their sides,” Crammer said.

That caught the attention of Steve Sims, who used to help police in Boston solve cultic and ritualistic crime cases.

“When I saw that one of them referred to a circular cut on the side of an animal that’s what piqued my interest because this is something, one of the methods used in satanic crimes,” Sims said.

Crammer says another woman found another cat with its head cut off on Tyrone Boulevard.

“One woman says she found four squirrels with their heads cut off in a circle in her yard, and then the next day a new, dead squirrel was placed in the middle,” Crammer said.

But she says despite these scary stories, no one filed police reports for them, making it impossible to establish the trend.

Police say there are coyotes and to keep your pets indoors.

“I’m sorry, coyotes or any other wildlife does not bring it back and brag that it killed your cat, leaving it in the owner's yard," said Vernon Yates with Wildlife Rescue and Rehab. "What that really tells me after being around animals for decades and animal problems is that this is the work of a human,”

“I do think that some of the things happening to cats are coyotes. I think that when cats disappear and don’t come back they are taken by coyotes. But coyotes do not take cats, cut them up and bring the body back with the head and tail cut off,” Crammer said.

Crammer wants police to take these cases seriously and not write them off to coyote behavior.

Pinellas County Animal Control says it does not have an open investigation in this case. They say they get a lot of calls about dead cats around the county but the officials tell us the blame is on coyotes.

