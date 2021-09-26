Decomposed body found in Port Richey area

As of now, there is no information on the gender of the body found.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a decomposing body that was found in the Port Richey area.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amanda Hunter said that the body was found near Embassy Boulevard and Richwood Lane Saturday afternoon.

Right now, there is no word on whether the body is male or female. Deputies are still investigating to find out whether foul play was involved.