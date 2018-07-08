TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democratic state lawmakers are asking the 160 members of the Florida Legislature to say whether or not they want to hold a special session to consider amending or repealing the state's 'stand your ground' law.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner will officially poll legislators, according to State Rep. Kionee McGhee.

The “stand your ground” law allows people to use deadly force without retreating if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.

McGhee, D-Miami, posted a copy of the poll to his Twitter account.

His tweet reads: “Should a special session of the Florida Legislature be convened for the purpose of amending or repealing the State’s Stand Your Ground Laws? YES YES👇👇👇👇👇 It’s time to FIGHT. Our future is at risk. See my letter”

Should a special session of the Florida Legislature be convened for the purpose of amending or repealing the State’s Stand Your Ground Laws? YES YES👇👇👇👇👇 It’s time to FIGHT. Our future is at risk. See my letter pic.twitter.com/JgA5NihPoT — Kionne McGhee (@kionnemcghee) August 6, 2018

A 'yes' vote by three-fifths of the Legislature would result in a special session. But, Republicans rejected a similar request in 2013.

The Pinellas County Commission unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday asking state lawmakers to clarify, and even consider changing parts of the controversial law..

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri recently cited the “stand your ground” law as the reason he did not arrest Michael Drejka in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store. The case has since been turned over to the State Attorney's office, which has yet to decide if "stand your ground" applies.

A surveillance video showed Drejka arguing with McGlockton’s girlfriend about her parking in a space for a person with disabilities. Then, McGlockton came out of the store and pushed Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out his gun and shot McGlockton, who later died.

