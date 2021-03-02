Governor: More than $5.7 million coming to Tampa Bay area for storm, disaster preparedness

A total of $75 million will be awarded to communities and counties throughout the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — More than $5.7 million will be coming to the Tampa Bay area from the state to help local governments and communities better prepare for future storms and potential natural disasters, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

A total of $75 million will be distributed to 30 communities across Florida through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Rebuild Floirda Critical Facility Hardening Program, the governor's office said.

The DEO program "allows local governments to increase the resiliency of critical facilities that serve a public safety purpose for local communities," according to the governor's office.

“While we continue to help communities recover from the impacts of major storms in recent years, we also need to prepare for future storms,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a statement. “This funding will be central to that preparation and make these communities more resilient.”

The money will be used to refurbish shelters and recovery centers, emergency facilities, wastewater and water treatment plants and pump and booster stations in Florida counties and communities.

“Governor DeSantis continues to make the resiliency of Florida’s communities one of his top priorities, and the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program marks this commitment,” said DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle in a statement. “This Mitigation funding will allow Florida’s communities impacted by recent storms to harden and fortify infrastructure that serve as a critical lifeline to those in need during a disaster.”

According to the governor's office, here's which communities will be getting funding through the DEO's Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program:

Shelters and Recovery Centers

City of Miami ($779,000) – install a new generator, windows, and doors to the city of Miami’s Charles Hadley Park Resiliency Hub.

– install a new generator, windows, and doors to the city of Miami’s Charles Hadley Park Resiliency Hub. City of Miami Lakes ($525,000) – to replace and install a back-up generator at the Robert Alonso Community Center that operates as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

to replace and install a back-up generator at the Robert Alonso Community Center that operates as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC). City of Palatka ($1,176,315) – harden the roof and façade, install new windows, HVAC equipment, and an emergency generator at the Prince Martin Community Center.

harden the roof and façade, install new windows, HVAC equipment, and an emergency generator at the Prince Martin Community Center. Collier County ($2,123,100) – harden the Immokalee Sports Complex by replacing the roof, HVAC systems, and upgrading to wind-resistant standards.

– harden the Immokalee Sports Complex by replacing the roof, HVAC systems, and upgrading to wind-resistant standards. Collier County ($767,550) – install a new roof, windows, doors, and install a permanent generator for the Immokalee Branch Library that serves as a disaster recovery center.

– install a new roof, windows, doors, and install a permanent generator for the Immokalee Branch Library that serves as a disaster recovery center. Collier County ($2,819,107) – replace the roof, windows, and doors; elevate electrical and mechanical equipment; and install a new generator at the Collier County Golden Gate Senior Center, which operates as a disaster recovery center for vulnerable populations.

replace the roof, windows, and doors; elevate electrical and mechanical equipment; and install a new generator at the Collier County Golden Gate Senior Center, which operates as a disaster recovery center for vulnerable populations. Desoto County ($500,000) – install two new generators and transfer switches at DeSoto County Middle School.

install two new generators and transfer switches at DeSoto County Middle School. Hillsborough County ($1,029,000) – harden the roof, all doors and windows, and install an emergency back-up generator at the Hillsborough County All People’s Life Center.

harden the roof, all doors and windows, and install an emergency back-up generator at the Hillsborough County All People’s Life Center. Lee County ($4,560,000) – install new roll-down shutters, replace and harden the roof, and replace seals and windows of the Hertz Arena, which serves as a public shelter during a disaster.

– install new roll-down shutters, replace and harden the roof, and replace seals and windows of the Hertz Arena, which serves as a public shelter during a disaster. Lee County ($2,786,415) – harden and upgrade the roof structure for the Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University, which serves as a public shelter during a disaster.

– harden and upgrade the roof structure for the Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University, which serves as a public shelter during a disaster. Pasco County ($57,521) – install new hurricane shutters at the Pasco County Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter.

install new hurricane shutters at the Pasco County Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter. Polk County ($1,060,000) – replace the roof of a special needs shelter and mitigate against future storms at the Polk County Specialty Care Clinic.

– replace the roof of a special needs shelter and mitigate against future storms at the Polk County Specialty Care Clinic. Village of Indiantown ($350,000) – replace the roof, windows, doors, and install a new stand-by power system for the Indiantown Emergency Shelter.



Emergency Facilities

City of Avon Park ($894,087) – replace the roof, windows, and doors of the city of Avon Park’s fire department.

replace the roof, windows, and doors of the city of Avon Park’s fire department. City of Boynton Beach ($655,846) – replace roll-up doors and roof, install HVAC strapping, upgrade light poles, and upgrade the generator housing of the city of Boynton Beach’s Fire Station 3.

– replace roll-up doors and roof, install HVAC strapping, upgrade light poles, and upgrade the generator housing of the city of Boynton Beach’s Fire Station 3. City of Boynton Beach ($571,611) – replace roll-up doors and install HVAC strapping, upgrade light poles, and upgrade the generator housing of the city of Boynton Beach’s Fire Station 2.

replace roll-up doors and install HVAC strapping, upgrade light poles, and upgrade the generator housing of the city of Boynton Beach’s Fire Station 2. City of Miami ($8,378,741) – replace windows, doors, HVAC system, generators, and electrical systems at the city of Miami’s Police Department headquarters.

replace windows, doors, HVAC system, generators, and electrical systems at the city of Miami’s Police Department headquarters. City of Miami ($994,303) – harden the city of Miami’s Fire Rescue Station 2 and upgrade the building exterior, electrical, HVAC, and communication systems.

harden the city of Miami’s Fire Rescue Station 2 and upgrade the building exterior, electrical, HVAC, and communication systems. City of Miami ($1,307,000) – harden the city of Miami’s Fire Rescue Station 9 and upgrade the electrical, HVAC, and communication systems.

– harden the city of Miami’s Fire Rescue Station 9 and upgrade the electrical, HVAC, and communication systems. City of Miami ($1,423,000) – harden the exterior of the city of Miami’s Fire Station 12 and upgrade the electrical and communications systems.

– harden the exterior of the city of Miami’s Fire Station 12 and upgrade the electrical and communications systems. City of New Port Richey ($572,005) – replace the roof, windows, doors, generator, HVAC, and EIFS system at the city of New Port Richey’s Fire Station 1.

replace the roof, windows, doors, generator, HVAC, and EIFS system at the city of New Port Richey’s Fire Station 1. City of Oakland Park ($383,744) – replace the roof, windows, doors, and to install a new permanent back-up generator at the city of Oakland Park’s Fire Station 87.

replace the roof, windows, doors, and to install a new permanent back-up generator at the city of Oakland Park’s Fire Station 87. City of Palm Bay ($80,187) – install hurricane-rated shutters for doors and windows of the city of Palm Bay’s police substation; and install and replace a new generator.

install hurricane-rated shutters for doors and windows of the city of Palm Bay’s police substation; and install and replace a new generator. City of Palm Bay ($604,251) – replace the roof, install hurricane-rated shutters, and install and replace the generator for the city of Palm Bay’s police main station.

replace the roof, install hurricane-rated shutters, and install and replace the generator for the city of Palm Bay’s police main station. City of Sebring ($261,034) – replace the doors, windows, and generator; and harden the roof fixtures to the city of Sebring’s Fire Station 15.

replace the doors, windows, and generator; and harden the roof fixtures to the city of Sebring’s Fire Station 15. City of Sebring ($867,110) – harden the doors and windows, secure the HVAC system and make roof and generator modifications to the city of Sebring’s historic Fire Station 14.

– harden the doors and windows, secure the HVAC system and make roof and generator modifications to the city of Sebring’s historic Fire Station 14. City of Sebring ($363,234) - replace current doors and windows with hurricane-resistant materials and to dry proof and harden the roof and gables at the city of Sebring’s police station.

replace current doors and windows with hurricane-resistant materials and to dry proof and harden the roof and gables at the city of Sebring’s police station. City of Tavernier ($818,800) – harden the facility by flood-proofing, installing new windows and doors, and anchoring HVAC and generator units to the city of Tavernier’s Fire Station 22.

– harden the facility by flood-proofing, installing new windows and doors, and anchoring HVAC and generator units to the city of Tavernier’s Fire Station 22. City of West Palm Beach ($3,306,500) – install a new generator and harden the city of West Palm Beach’s Fire Station 5 that serves as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and replace the roof and windows.

install a new generator and harden the city of West Palm Beach’s Fire Station 5 that serves as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and replace the roof and windows. City of West Palm Beach ($1,069,625) – harden the building envelope by replacing the roof and windows; and installing a new generator to the city of West Palm Beach’s Fire Station 1.

– harden the building envelope by replacing the roof and windows; and installing a new generator to the city of West Palm Beach’s Fire Station 1. City of West Palm Beach ($628,425) – replace the roof and windows with hurricane resistant materials at the city of West Palm Beach’s Fire Station 6.

replace the roof and windows with hurricane resistant materials at the city of West Palm Beach’s Fire Station 6. City of Winter Haven ($778,800) – replace the roof, windows, and doors at the city of Winter Haven’s Fire Station 2.

replace the roof, windows, and doors at the city of Winter Haven’s Fire Station 2. Collier County ($216,552) – harden the windows and doors at Collier County’s Marion E. Fether Medical Center.

harden the windows and doors at Collier County’s Marion E. Fether Medical Center. Hendry County ($350,400) – harden the building by replacing the roof, windows, and doors at the Hendry County Montura Flaghole Fire Station.

harden the building by replacing the roof, windows, and doors at the Hendry County Montura Flaghole Fire Station. Okeechobee County ($150,000) – replace bay doors with hurricane-rated materials for Okeechobee County’s Fire Station 2.

replace bay doors with hurricane-rated materials for Okeechobee County’s Fire Station 2. Okeechobee County ($500,000) - replace the windows and doors of Okeechobee County’s Fire Station 1.

replace the windows and doors of Okeechobee County’s Fire Station 1. St. Lucie County ($38,000) – replace and upgrade bay doors at St. Lucie County’s Fire Station 4.

replace and upgrade bay doors at St. Lucie County’s Fire Station 4. St. Lucie County ($114,000) – replace the roof and doors at St. Lucie County’s Fire Station 2.

replace the roof and doors at St. Lucie County’s Fire Station 2. Taylor County ($289,300) – install a new generator at the Taylor County jail.

install a new generator at the Taylor County jail. Village of El Portal ($50,080) – to replace the doors and windows; and install a new generator at the Village of El Portal’s police station.



Wastewater and Water Treatment Plants

City of Boynton Beach ($2,100,000) – replace a failed generator at the city of Boynton Beach’s East Water Treatment Plant.

replace a failed generator at the city of Boynton Beach’s East Water Treatment Plant. City of Haines City ($547,350) – install and replace an aging generator for the city of Haines City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

install and replace an aging generator for the city of Haines City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. City of Homestead ($2,700,000) – install an emergency generator at the city of Homestead’s Water Treatment Plant.

install an emergency generator at the city of Homestead’s Water Treatment Plant. City of Homestead ($1,674,000) – install and replace a chlorine disinfection system at the city of Homestead’s Wittkop Park Water Treatment Plant.

install and replace a chlorine disinfection system at the city of Homestead’s Wittkop Park Water Treatment Plant. City of Lake Worth ($989,262) – replace and upgrade the roof at the city of Lake Worth Beach’s Water Treatment Plant.

replace and upgrade the roof at the city of Lake Worth Beach’s Water Treatment Plant. City of Pembroke Pines ($2,000,000) – purchase and install new generators for the city of Pembroke Pines’ wastewater utility system.

purchase and install new generators for the city of Pembroke Pines’ wastewater utility system. City of Sebring ($157,395) – install and replace an aging generator and transfer switch at the city of Sebring’s Park Street Water Plant.

install and replace an aging generator and transfer switch at the city of Sebring’s Park Street Water Plant. City of Sebring ($159,347) – install and replace an aging generator at the city of Sebring’s Veteran’s Beach Water Plant.

install and replace an aging generator at the city of Sebring’s Veteran’s Beach Water Plant. City of Sebring ($248, 210) – install and replace an aging generator at the city of Sebring’s Airport Water Plant.

install and replace an aging generator at the city of Sebring’s Airport Water Plant. City of Sebring ($143,810) – install and replace an aging generator at the city of Sebring’s Fireman’s Field Water Plant.

install and replace an aging generator at the city of Sebring’s Fireman’s Field Water Plant. Lee County ($2,820,983) – harden several roofing systems, and secure the HVAC systems of Lee County’s Waste to Energy facility.

– harden several roofing systems, and secure the HVAC systems of Lee County’s Waste to Energy facility. Palm Beach County ($2,710,000) – upgrade the electrical, mechanical and pipe systems; and install new generators at the Palm Beach County Western Region North Wastewater Treatment Facility.



Pump and Booster Stations

City of Miami Beach ($2,200,000) – rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Sewer Pump 29.

– rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Sewer Pump 29. City of Miami Beach ($550,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Normandy Isles Booster Station.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Normandy Isles Booster Station. City of Miami Beach ($800,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s 25th Street Booster Station.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s 25th Street Booster Station. City of Miami Beach ($900,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s 41st Street Booster Station.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s 41st Street Booster Station. City of Miami Beach (2,400,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Belle Isle Booster Station.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Belle Isle Booster Station. City of Miami Beach ($1,200,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Terminal Island Booster Station.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Terminal Island Booster Station. City of Miami Beach ($800,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s 75th Street Booster Station.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s 75th Street Booster Station. City of Miami Beach ($5,000,000) - rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Sewer Pump 28.

- rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Sewer Pump 28. City of Miami Beach ($700,000) – rehabilitate the mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation, and controls for the city of Miami Beach’s Sewer Pump 1.