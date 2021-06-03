x
Depression opens following car crash in south Tampa

Police say the westbound lanes of W Estrella Street may be closed several days for repairs.
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a two-car crash caused a hole to form in South Tampa. 

Officers say it happened Saturday when a Jeep Cherokee and Maserati crashed at E. Henderson Avenue and W. Estrella Street. 

The Jeep hit a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing a lot of water to escape, Tampa police said. As a result, a depression formed. 

Police say the westbound lanes of W. Estrella Street could be closed for a couple days for repairs. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

