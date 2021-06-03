Depression opens following car crash in south Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a two-car crash caused a hole to form in South Tampa.
Officers say it happened Saturday when a Jeep Cherokee and Maserati crashed at E. Henderson Avenue and W. Estrella Street.
The Jeep hit a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing a lot of water to escape, Tampa police said. As a result, a depression formed.
Police say the westbound lanes of W. Estrella Street could be closed for a couple days for repairs.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Third stimulus check: Senate votes to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill
- DeSantis plans to lower vaccine age requirements this month
- Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home
- Third stimulus check: Potential timeline for $1,400 direct payments
- Several retail locations offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- Data shows Black and Hispanic Floridians left behind in vaccine access
- Here's why Florida's unemployment system didn't stand a chance when COVID hit
- Your guide to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter