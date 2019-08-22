BRANDON, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County arrested a 12-year-old accused of posting school threats to Snapchat.

Law enforcement said the student went to Burns Middle School in Brandon, Florida.

Investigators said the post showed intentions of carrying out a school shooting. According to investigators, the post read:

"Dear bms students I will be shooting that skool [sic] up September 3 2019 be ready say your goodbyes to you're [sic] family because that is finel [sic]...Goodluck (; be ready"

The student admitted to making the threat, investigators said.

RELATED: Florida high school student arrested for posting shooting threat online

The student is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office takes all school threats, verbal,

written or posted to social media, very seriously," said Sheriff Chad

Chronister. "We have a zero-tolerance policy. It is important for parents to

know what their children are posting online. If you make a school threat, of

any kind, you will be arrested and charged accordingly."

This is the second time this week a Florida student was arrested for posting school threats online.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.