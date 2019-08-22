BRANDON, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County arrested a 12-year-old accused of posting school threats to Snapchat.
Law enforcement said the student went to Burns Middle School in Brandon, Florida.
Investigators said the post showed intentions of carrying out a school shooting. According to investigators, the post read:
"Dear bms students I will be shooting that skool [sic] up September 3 2019 be ready say your goodbyes to you're [sic] family because that is finel [sic]...Goodluck (; be ready"
The student admitted to making the threat, investigators said.
The student is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat.
"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office takes all school threats, verbal,
written or posted to social media, very seriously," said Sheriff Chad
Chronister. "We have a zero-tolerance policy. It is important for parents to
know what their children are posting online. If you make a school threat, of
any kind, you will be arrested and charged accordingly."
This is the second time this week a Florida student was arrested for posting school threats online.
