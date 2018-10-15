SARASOTA, Fla. -- After a week of being on a manhunt, Orange County deputies have arrested a Sarasota murder suspect.

31-year-old Daniel Davenport was wanted for the murder of 55-year-old Sergio Hostins of Sarasota, deputies said.

Davenport has since been charged with the murder of Hostins Friday.

Hostins was reported missing on Oct. 8. His body was recovered in Collier County.

Deputies say Davenport was spotted in the Orlando area driving Hostins' vehicle Monday.

The vehicle was described as a green Subaru Forrester with Florida license plate IE801K.

