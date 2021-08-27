Deputies arrest man in connection to Riverview apartment complex shooting

Law enforcement says James Scott, 27, was responsible for shooting and killing one person while critically injuring another.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a Riverview apartment complex, the sheriff's office says.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, James Scott, 27, was responsible for shooting and killing one person while critically injuring another.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. on Apr. 2 to respond to the Windermere Apartments following reports of gunfire, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was injured. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.