RUSKIN, Fla. — A 67-year-old Ruskin man was arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office got a warrant on Feb. 7 and searched William Luciano's home in Sun City Center.

Investigators say they found more than 100 images of child pornography in his house on Charr Island Street.

Luciano is being held at the Hillsborough County jail on a $750,000 bond, according to arrest records.

