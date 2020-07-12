Deputies find 1 person dead, another in critical condition at a home in Wauchula. They want to know why.

Few details have yet been released by law enforcement.

WAUCHULA, Fla. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after an incident Monday morning in Hardee County.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:42 a.m. to a home on Chamberlin Boulevard in Wauchula. The 9-1-1 call said a male was unconscious and not breathing.

First responders determined he was dead and found another person inside the home in critical condition. The second person was rushed to AdventHealth Sebring.

Details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths have not been released. Investigators were working to follow up on leads Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may also be submitted by clicking here.

