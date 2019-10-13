WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies continue to investigate a drowning they said happened after a man fell out of his bass boat while fishing on Grassy Lake.

Deputies said the incident happened around 9:12 a.m. Saturday when the 74-year-old man was fishing about 40 yards from the boat ramp.

A witness on a kayak on the same lake told deputies he heard the splash and and heard the man yell "help." He said he found the man unresponsive and floating face down.

The kayaker then helped the man onto the boat, keeping his head above the water, according to deputies, before calling 911.

Deputies and Winter Haven Fire Rescue responded and used personal flotation devices to swim out and rescue the men.

Firefighters tried to resuscitate him, but said he was already dead.

An autopsy will be performed later in the week to determine the cause of death. Family members say he had ongoing medical issues and had upcoming doctors' appointments.

Deputies believe he may have had a medical episode which could have caused him to fall overboard. They do not believe foul play was involved.

