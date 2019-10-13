WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies continue to investigate a drowning they said happened after a man fell out of his bass boat while fishing on Grassy Lake.
Deputies said the incident happened around 9:12 a.m. Saturday when the 74-year-old man was fishing about 40 yards from the boat ramp.
A witness on a kayak on the same lake told deputies he heard the splash and and heard the man yell "help." He said he found the man unresponsive and floating face down.
The kayaker then helped the man onto the boat, keeping his head above the water, according to deputies, before calling 911.
Deputies and Winter Haven Fire Rescue responded and used personal flotation devices to swim out and rescue the men.
Firefighters tried to resuscitate him, but said he was already dead.
An autopsy will be performed later in the week to determine the cause of death. Family members say he had ongoing medical issues and had upcoming doctors' appointments.
Deputies believe he may have had a medical episode which could have caused him to fall overboard. They do not believe foul play was involved.
RELATED: Florida man accused of strangling, drowning mother's children
RELATED: Time is running out to tell the government if you want genetically-modified mosquitoes released
What other people are reading right now:
- Amber Alert: 3-year-old Alabama girl said to be in 'extreme danger'
- Biles sets record for most medals at gymnastics worlds
- 1 dead, 2 missing, dozens hurt after Hard Rock Hotel collapses in New Orleans
- 'These photos were taken 7 months apart' | Mom shares photos of son to bring awareness to addiction
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter