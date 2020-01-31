TAMPA, Fla. — A child was hit by a car in Tampa Thursday night.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the child was hit on 15th Street, north of Fowler Avenue.
Deputies said the child was taken to Tampa General Hospital and their condition was not given.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
