Deputies investigating death at Riverview apartment

Deputies don't believe it was a random act of violence.

RIVERVIEW, Fla — The death of a 43-year-old man is now under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the 43-year-old man Saturday night with life-threatening injuries at an apartment complex on the 7800 block of Colonial Club Court in Riverview. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

"We do not believe this was a random act of violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are asking the public to please contact us if they know anything about this ruthless incident where a man's life was selfishly taken."

At this time, there are no known suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.