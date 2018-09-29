The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Sun City Center.

Deputies say about 7:48 p.m. Friday, a neighbor heard gunshots near the 2200 block of Preservation Green Court and called 911.

Deputies went to a home, where they found a deceased man and woman. The couple were married.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The scene is secure, and deputies say there are no other suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

