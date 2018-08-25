Polk County deputies are calling the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found on the side of a road suspicious.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, the body of David Ray Brady, of Zephyrhills, was found off to the side of Moore Road just south of Deen Still Road in unincorporated Polk County.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.

