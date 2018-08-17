UPDATE: Gordon Paul Samanie Jr. has been located and is safe, deputies say. ​​

Marion County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Ocala man.

Gordon Paul Samanie Jr., 60, was last seen leaving his home in the 5900 block of SW 128 Terrace Road about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a 2012 red Dodge Smart car, Florida tag ZJ62W.

He has his two dogs with him, a brown and white Chihuahua.

He is 6-foot-1, 260 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, khaki shorts, and brown sandals.

He is known to go by "John" and he frequents thrift stores. He has health issues and he has recently made statements that have his family concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who knows anything about Samanie's location is asked to call 911.

