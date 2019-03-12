MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say signed himself out of an assisted living facility and hasn't returned.
Deputies say Stewart Burns, 66, left Cortez Care Assisted Living Facility around 9 a.m. Monday.
He left without any credit or debit cards, or any electronic devices of any kind.
He has several medical issues and doesn't have any of his medication, deputies say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.
RELATED: Deputies help Santa deliver holiday cheer to students with severe health concerns
RELATED: Baby manatee killed by a boat near a Florida beach
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: 137 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of heroin seized in Polk County drug bust
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- Tired of telemarketers calling you? Say this phrase
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- Cyber Monday deals around Tampa Bay
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter