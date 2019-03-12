MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say signed himself out of an assisted living facility and hasn't returned.

Deputies say Stewart Burns, 66, left Cortez Care Assisted Living Facility around 9 a.m. Monday.

He left without any credit or debit cards, or any electronic devices of any kind.

He has several medical issues and doesn't have any of his medication, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

