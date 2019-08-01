POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Polk County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a Winter Haven teen that happened early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the 17-year-old was walking east on the south side of Swindell Road, just east of the intersection of Pineville Lane, towards a city bus stop when she was hit by an SUV heading eastbound.

The SUV continued to drive off and was last seen driving towards Galloway Road, deputies say.

The teen, a New Beginnings High School student, was thrown into a ditch due to the impact of the crash. She suffered a broken leg and broken wrist, but is expected to recover, investigators say.

Investigators say witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as possibly a 1999-2006 model dark-colored GMC Yukon or a 1999-2006 model dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

