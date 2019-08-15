HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Deputies say the last time Gary Litaker, 54, was seen was on July 19 after a breakup with his girlfriend. His girlfriend says he made threats to hurt himself and no one has seen or heard from him since.

Litaker is described as a white man who is around 5'7" tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He is balding and has brown hair with blue eyes, a thin beard and wears baseball caps frequently.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830, or to contact their local law enforcement agency.

